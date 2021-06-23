Mullen, William Michael Jr. - (2 counts) Flight to Avoid Apprehension (F3) and related offenses

June 17, 2021 @ 0630- Police have charged William M. MULLEN, Jr, 40 of Parkesburg, after a domestic dispute along W. 1st Avenue. Mullen attempted to flee police for the second time within hours and fled into a residence upon police arrival. After barricading himself in a bedroom, police were able to take MULLEN into custody. MULLEN was remanded to the Chester County Prison for outstanding Failure to Appear warrants. He was arraigned by video on June 22, 2021 and unable to post $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 1st @ 1000 at the Parkesburg District Court before MDJ Nancy Gill.