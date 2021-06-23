New research to illuminate Latino COVID-19 experience
HARRISONBURG, Va. — A team of James Madison University researchers has been awarded a grant to study the impact of COVID-19 on Spanish-speaking communities across Virginia. The research will provide vital information useful for exploring health disparities within Virginia’s Latino communities and improving the health of Latino populations. The research will also be used to inform collaborative communication among government agencies, community organizations, and healthcare providers.www.jmu.edu