Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Katie’s Truth or Dare turns serious

cartermatt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen The Bachelorette episode 4 airs on ABC next week, drama will once again come from a surprising place. This time around, it’s a game of Truth or Dare. We suppose that Truth or Dare turning messy shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise. Didn’t the vast majority of them in high school end that way? Someone always either reveals too much or completely embarrasses themselves. There’s something about what happens at this particular game that is unsettling, at least according to the newly-released synopsis from ABC:

cartermatt.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Reality Show#Abc#American Horror Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Do Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk Know Each Other? What We Know About the Mysterious ‘Bachelorette’ Beef

Bachelor Nation is still questioning why Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk got heated during the season 17 premiere — and Us Weekly has answers. As discussed on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, according to one source, Aaron, 26, and Cody, 27, have “mutual friends” and ran in the same circle before they started competing for Katie Thurston’s heart of The Bachelorette. The two men both currently reside in San Diego and “have seen each other in town,” but didn’t have any issues until night one of Katie’s season, per the insider.
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette ratings with Katie Thurston fall further; what’s happening?

We’re only two episodes into The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston, and the ratings DO leave a lot to be desired. Before we try to analyze why the viewing figures are so much lower this time around, we have to kick things off with the facts. Last night’s new episode drew just a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was down slightly from the premiere. Overall, though, this season is down 30% in the demo and more than 20% in total viewers from the most-recent Bachelorette season with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. It’s also down equal measures from the most-recent season of The Bachelor with Matt James and we all remember what a gong show that was.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Ashley Iaconetti Says She’s ‘Disappointed’ With Chris Harrison’s Exit, Shares Thoughts on Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Journey

Still processing. Ashley Iaconetti revealed how she feels about Chris Harrison’s exit from The Bachelor franchise just weeks after the announcement was made. “Overall, I’m disappointed on how it all unfolded,” the season 19 Bachelor contestant, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, June 21, while promoting her partnership with Amazon Prime for Amazon Prime Days. “I wish he was still going to be around as host.”
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Accusations Fly That Katie Thurston’s Men Are ‘Here for the Wrong Reasons’

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not yet watched the June 14 episode of “The Bachelorette.”. Katie Thurston’s reign as the sex-positive Bachelorette continued during her first group date of the new season of ABC’s dating competition. She was joined by podcast host Heather McDonald with 10 of her remaining men as they competed for the title of “The Greatest Lover of All Time.”
TV ShowsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Every Remaining Contestant On Season 17 of The Bachelorette, Ranked

I’ll admit it: I wasn’t always a fan of the Bachelor extended universe. For years, I watched my roommates huddle together with wine and popcorn, ready to gorge on unlimited scenes of attractive people making out and rejecting each other in fancy villas, before heading to my room and shutting the door. I was no reality-TV snob (just ask the viewing history on my Netflix account), but there was something about manufactured romance that just wasn’t for me.
TV ShowsVulture

Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette Contestants Unionized to Send This Schmuck Home

This must have been what our friends at The New Yorker felt like a few days ago. On Monday night’s Bachelorette episode, an astounding thing unfolded during Kate Thurston’s rose ceremony, even by the franchise’s dumb standards of drama: Led by gym owner Mike P., the entire body of contestants joined together to let Thurston know that fellow contestant Karl, an alleged “motivational speaker,” is an ass who’s totally on the show for all the wrong reasons. “This isn’t something that we want to do right now, because of what you’ve gone through,” Mike P. told her after receiving a rose. “But we feel as a unit it’s our job to protect your heart, and we’ve come together in solidarity and we think that, unfortunately, what Karl said wasn’t the truth. As a unit, we really feel that’s what you need to hear.” Welcome, comrades! If you recall from the last episode, Karl decided to speculate random shit about the other men to mess with Thurston’s head, confirming Vulture’s theory that every Karl we know is destined to ruin a good party.
TV ShowsTV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 3 Online

Watch The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 3 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S17E3 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 3, during a heated cocktail party, Katie reminds the men that...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dynasty season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Fallon’s expansion plan

As you prepare for Dynasty season 4 episode 8, you gotta brace yourself for Fallon to face new obstacles. What would the show be if she didn’t?. This season has been an exciting one for Elizabeth Gillies’ character so far, and for a multitude of reasons. She’s taken on more business responsibilities than ever before, but she’s still not satisfied! The challenge coming her way this time could be tied to a major blast from the past — someone she knew back in college.
Celebritiesabc7ny.com

'Bachelorette" Katie's 1-on-1 date has her starting to fall for a single dad

NEW YORK -- This week, we return to the drama that Karl created just before Katie was about to enter another rose ceremony. Karl had said multiple people were on "The Bachelorette" for the wrong reasons and it made Katie cry. She gathered herself, and told the guys she wasn't going to give anyone any more time at the cocktail party, she just wanted to go straight to the rose ceremony. Greg, who already has a rose, went to console Katie. She seemed to really appreciate him and shared her fears. She has limited time and doesn't want to pick someone who isn't truly there for her.
TV ShowsPosted by
Syracuse.com

What time is ‘The Bachelorette’ with Katie Thurston Episode 3? TV channel, live stream, how to watch

What TV channel is “The Bachelorette” with Katie Thurston on? When is “The Bachelorette” episode 3 on TV?. “The Bachelorette” returns for episode 3 on Monday, June 21 (6/21/2021), where Bachelorette Katie Thurston will thin the herd after in a highly anticipated rose ceremony after an emotional week where rumors and drama were already running rampant in the house.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Friday, July 2: Eric’s Rage, Brooke Begs, Quinn Redirects

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 2 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) gets irritated by the vow renewal interruption. Usually, he will stop everything and listen to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). However, he now is putting his foot down. Brooke begs for him to please listen to what she has to say. Meanwhile, Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) tries to redirect the attention away from Brooke and on the ceremony.