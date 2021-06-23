The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Katie’s Truth or Dare turns serious
When The Bachelorette episode 4 airs on ABC next week, drama will once again come from a surprising place. This time around, it’s a game of Truth or Dare. We suppose that Truth or Dare turning messy shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise. Didn’t the vast majority of them in high school end that way? Someone always either reveals too much or completely embarrasses themselves. There’s something about what happens at this particular game that is unsettling, at least according to the newly-released synopsis from ABC:cartermatt.com