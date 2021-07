George Washington, the “father of the country” and the first president of the United States, is America’s favorite Founding Father. Thirty-nine percent of Americans pick Washington first among the list of people commonly considered America’s founding fathers. Polymath Ben Franklin comes in second at 21%, followed by the nation’s third president and primary author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, at 15%. Alexander Hamilton comes in a very distant fourth at just 5%, just ahead of John Adams.