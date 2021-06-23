Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Yesterday Trick Daddy got attacked by the BeyHive because of his opinion on Beyonce’s singing and Jay-Z’s status in New York. Since the leak of the Clubhouse conversation, Trick Daddy’s restaurant even has been compromised. Due to the backlash, his Miami restaurant also has been getting attacked by the BeyHive. There are also rumors that Cynthia Bailey may not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gary has the tea.

newstalkcleveland.com
Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Beyonce
Person
Trick Daddy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Tea#Real Housewives#Bailey May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Cynthia Bailey Responds to NeNe Leakes Saying She Should Have Been Fired from RHOA

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are still on bad terms. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey used to be close friends. But their friendship fell apart after Cynthia didn’t tell NeNe that she invited Kenya Moore to her Seagrams event. At the time, Kenya was not on the show. So NeNe felt like it was a setup to get Kenya back on the show at her expense. Cynthia denied this. However, NeNe struggled to move past the situation.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Shine my Crown

‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reacts to NeNe Leakes Saying She Should Be Fired: ‘I’ve Only Had Positive Things to Say About Her’

Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey has responded to her former castmate NeNe Leakes’ opinion that she should be fired from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. “She recently did an interview with a blogger stating that I should not return to RHOA & should have never been on “RHOA” in the first place. This is someone I considered to be a friend for most of my time on the show,” Cynthia wrote to The Shade Room.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If 2021 has brought us anything, it’s plenty of drama in the Real Housewives universe. Jen Shah’s arrest. Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal issues. Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s firing. Kathy Hilton. The return of Heather Dubrow. And, arguably the most exciting development, is a Real Housewives All-Stars vacation spinoff with ladies from several cities […] The post Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reality Tea

Shereé Whitfield Teases A Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta

It’s no secret Real Housewives of Atlanta might need some help. Last year was a fever dream and in the space of about five reality television minutes, it appears Season 14 of RHOA will revolve around Porsha Williams and her 97 wedding ceremonies to Simon Guobadia. Maybe if we’re super lucky, Drew Sidora will be […] The post Shereé Whitfield Teases A Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPopculture

Nene Leakes Takes Shot at Current 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast

NeNe Leakes doesn't think The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has much to bring to the table after her exit ahead of Season 13. The original RHOA cast member, who over the past year has alleged Bravo of racial discrimination, couldn't help but throw a little shade her former castmates' way when talking to Hollywood Unlocked last week, comparing her exit to that of Beyoncé’s from Destiny's Child.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Phaedra Parks Got Robbed

Real Housewives of Atlanta might have had a lackluster last season, but it wasn’t always that way. Sure, the days of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak arguing on a tour bus over a one hit wonder are long gone. But I recently did a rewatch of the good ole days. One person stuck out as a true star that carried the show: Phaedra Parks. Drag me if you will, but that woman brought a je ne sais quoi to the franchise.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Denies Similarities Between Her Upcoming Restaurant Spin-Off And Vanderpump Rules

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is one of those people who always has a million things on their plate at all times. She started off her career as a singer/songwriter but has dabbled in a little bit of everything. Including Kim Zolciak’s failed singing career. She’s got several successful businesses and a boss […] The post Kandi Burruss Denies Similarities Between Her Upcoming Restaurant Spin-Off And Vanderpump Rules appeared first on Reality Tea.
Atlanta, GAthatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Nene Leakes Reveals She Does NOT Feel Marlo Hampton Deserves A Peach

Marlo Hampton may think she deserves a full-time spot on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ but one person who doesn’t is her own friend Nene Leakes. The RHOA original – whose messy split from the show is well-documented – sat down for a candid chat with Hollywood Unlocked and didn’t hold back when it came to key topics – including Marlo.
New York City, NYJezebel

Everyone Is Maybe (Or Maybe Not) Getting Fired on the Real Housewives of Atlanta

The most recent season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was maybe the worst one yet, and I say this as someone who has lost months, maybe even years of my life watching The Real Housewives. So bad, in fact, that rumors have sprung up that Bravo will potentially shake up the cast, as they’ve done in the past on The Real Housewives of New York, or more recently, The Real Housewives of Orange County.
MusicPosted by
News Talk 1490

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Can Sing?!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beyonce’ is the topic of discussion today after Trick Daddy’s recent Clubhouse conversation went viral. He said that Beyonce’ can’t sing the show discusses if the Houston performer can sing or not. In other news, Chris Brown has another domestic...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Cynthia Bailey Causes More Speculation About Her Future on RHOA + Kandi Burruss Returning?

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey are veterans on the show that have been able to use the platform to create more opportunities for their careers. And while they do have a lot of people who support what they bring to the show, there are also some fans who believe that it’s time for them to move on. In fact, NeNe Leakes recently said that Cynthia should have been fired from the show a long time ago. She also said that she believes that Cynthia won’t be asked back for the upcoming season.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'It Took Me Aback': Cynthia Bailey Reveals She 'Didn't See' Porsha Williams' Whirlwind Romance With Simon Guobadia 'Coming'

Cynthia Bailey was just as surprised as everyone else to learn Porsha Williams was involved with former costar Falynn Guobadia’s ex Simon Guobadia. In an exclusive interview with OK!, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, revealed that she and Porsha, 40, have once again hit a bump in their on-again, off-again friendship. “Well, she has recently unfollowed me. I found out with the rest of the world like you guys did about this new relationship,” the TV personality says. “Porsha and I are not like besties or anything, we kind of have a little rollercoaster relationship. We get along for the most part, but we do have our little ups and downs.”
Celebritiesshinemycrown.com

‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: ‘I Felt Like Bravo Hated Me’

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes left Bravo amidst a swirl of rumors and negative vibes. Over the years, NeNe and Bravo appeared to have a close relationship. Reports of the network handing over record-breaking checks flooded the internet. It seemed every time NeNe took a break from the show — the ratings took a nosedive.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOA Star Drew Sidora Receives Backlash Amid Porsha Williams’ Engagement

Drew Sidora is receiving some backlash. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora had a rocky start in her relationship with LaToya Ali. The newbies had tension during their first time filming together with the group. They were discussing Kenya Moore’s love life. And LaToya suggested that she hook Kenya up with a new man amid Kenya’s separation from Marc Daly. LaToya was also separated from her husband Adam Ali at the same time.