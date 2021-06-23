Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]

Cynthia Bailey was just as surprised as everyone else to learn Porsha Williams was involved with former costar Falynn Guobadia’s ex Simon Guobadia. In an exclusive interview with OK!, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, revealed that she and Porsha, 40, have once again hit a bump in their on-again, off-again friendship. “Well, she has recently unfollowed me. I found out with the rest of the world like you guys did about this new relationship,” the TV personality says. “Porsha and I are not like besties or anything, we kind of have a little rollercoaster relationship. We get along for the most part, but we do have our little ups and downs.”