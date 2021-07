Employees are resisting calls to return to the office, but Microsoft wants companies to know it has an answer for smoothing things out while some workers remain remote. The software maker on Thursday showed off design changes to its Teams teleconference and collaboration software meant to ensure remote workers can be just as involved in meetings as those seated in company conference rooms. Microsoft said that later this year it will release Front Row in Teams, moving the video gallery to the bottom of the screen so people calling in remotely are displayed face-to-face with those in the conference room. Front Row also makes chat comments more visible to in-person participants so they can see and respond.