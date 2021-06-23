’Tis the season of serendipity

At the end of spring planting season, I often think of the poem by Louise Bogan called “Women,” which begins, “Women have no wilderness in them. They are provident instead.” This comes to mind because the females in my neighborhood, myself included, have spent those final weeks frantically finding homes for all our leftover seedlings. It seems intolerable to throw out even partial flats of perfectly healthy tomato plants or cosmos, even if they are a bit leggy and overgrown. Somebody out there must need them desperately to fill a gap in their garden.