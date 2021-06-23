Julie Delpy Turns Down Fourth Movie in BEFORE Film Series

Julie Delpy has turned down writer/director Richard Linklater’s offer to make another film in the beloved Before series. In early 1995, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy’s much cherished film, Before Sunrise, was released. Just how good was this film? It currently holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 9 years later, a sequel, Before Sunset was released and scored an Oscar nod for Best Adapted Screenplay. Yet another 9 years passed, and the third film in the series, Before Midnight, was released and also received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapated Screenplay. Hawke and Delpy were co-writers and stars of both sequels and it seemed like another 9 years passing would bring a fourth film in the series but Julie Delpy has said no to Linklater’s offer.