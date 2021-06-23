Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Microsoft Store gets an official WordPress app that's rated M for Mature

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWordPress got an official Microsoft Store app on June 21. It lets you use WordPress as you normally would through your browser. Wordpress.com has arrived on the Microsoft Store in the form of an official app released by Automattic, Inc.‬, the company behind WordPress (via WalkingCat). The app is, by all accounts, virtually identical to the traditional browser-based experience, so your mileage with its utility may vary. Here's the app's official description, as stated by Automattic.

www.windowscentral.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Software#Wordpress#Wordpress Com#The Microsoft Store#Automattic Inc#Walkingcat#Esrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
BusinessApple Insider

Amazon following Apple & Google's lead, cutting app store commissions

Amazon is cutting its commission rate on the Amazon Appstore to 20% for developers making less than $1 million, but it's also offering AWS credits that can further offset the rate. Starting in the fourth quarter of 2021, developers that made less than $1 million in revenue in the previous...
Technologyimore.com

The App Store is great, but sometimes Apple's apps are cool too

The App Store is filled to the brim with some amazing apps. The best on any mobile platform, without a doubt. Developers big and small, with huge teams and single people. They all make iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS what they are today. Apple might not do a good job of telling anyone, but without third-party apps and their developers, it wouldn't have the platforms it has today.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox mobile app gets official game 'Stories' update

The Xbox app is receiving an update that allows for official game 'Stories,' much like the 'Stories' and 'Fleets' on social media platforms. The news comes via the official Xbox Twitter account with some screenshots showing off Stories in action. This update allows official game accounts that you follow to share community moments, highlights, or pretty much anything else they want to share with the community. The feature has been popularised by social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram as a way to share quick-fire content with little effort. Currently it looks like it only applies to the Xbox app on Android and iOS, and nothing has been said about Windows 10 or the console itself. If you see it change on either of them, let us know.
Cell PhonesElite Daily

Here's How The Viral App Voilá Stores Your Data

You’ve probably seen your friends transforming into animated characters on TikTok, thanks to the viral Voilá app. The new app, which launched in March 2021, makes it so easy to give yourself a “Disney” makeover with 3D and 2D cartoon filters. Since the app stores some of your data — including images you upload — you may be wondering if the Voilá app is safe. Here’s what you need to know.
Cell PhonesThe Windows Club

Best Educational apps for Microsoft Teams

If you are a teacher or student, who often spends time on online classes using Microsoft Teams, these education apps for Microsoft Teams can help you do more within moments. Whether you are a teacher, who teaches students, or a student, who attends various school or college classes – you would find this article handy.
Technologygamesindustry.biz

Microsoft Store gives app developers option to keep 100% of revenue, but not games

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 yesterday and introduced a way for app developers to get around its store fees -- but games are excluded from the initiative. In a blog post detailing its revamped Microsoft Store, the company explained that from July 28, app developers will be allowed to bring "their own or a third party commerce platform" to their apps and subsequently would not have to pay the platform's fee, keeping 100% of their revenue.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Free app lets you check if you can upgrade to Windows 11 better than Microsoft’s official utility

Windows 11 has some specific requirements, and it is likely that more than 2/3 of PCs are not updatable to the new operating system. To help Windows users know if their device is supported, Microsoft released their PC Health Check utility, but that app has left much to be desired, delivering little information and guidance about how to fix any issues, and often making mistakes.
Software9to5Mac

Microsoft CEO invites Apple’s iMessage to the Windows 11 Store

Microsoft announced today its all-new Windows 11 software for PCs. In an exclusive interview with WSJ’s Joanna Stern, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke about the new operating system, called out app stores, and invited iMessage to the Microsoft Store. In this new store, Microsoft partnered with Amazon’s own Android App...
SoftwarePosted by
AFP

Microsoft's Windows 11 will allow for Android apps

Microsoft on Thursday unveiled a new version of the Windows software powering most of the world's computers, opening the door to apps tailored for Google-backed Android operating system. The US technology titan said Windows 11 will be available this holiday season as a free update to its predecessor. "Today marks a major milestone in the history of Windows," Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said in a streamed presentation. "It's the beginning of a new generation of computing; we are reimagining everything."
Cell Phones9to5Google

Zoom will get a more functional app for Chromebooks next week; PWA will be in Play Store

Video conferencing exploded in popularity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the early days as many businesses and schools went remote for the safety of employees and students. Zoom was the biggest name in the game for quite a while and still is extremely popular, but if you’ve ever used it on a Chromebook, you’re probably aware that it’s not quite up to snuff. Next week, though, that’s apparently set to change.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft has a huge name on its Windows 11 app store wishlist

When Microsoft revealed Windows 11 yesterday, it also announced that it was redesigning the Microsoft Store. Microsoft very clearly wants the Microsoft Store to be the central hub for apps in Windows 11, as it revealed yesterday that it’s letting developers keep all of their revenue from in-app purchases when they use their own “commerce engines.” This push to build out the Microsoft Store doesn’t stop at individual apps, though, as Microsoft would also like to host other app and game stores.
SoftwareEurogamer.net

Windows 11 adds auto HDR to games, Android apps via Amazon's app store

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 last night, and in doing so mentioned new gaming-focused features. Windows 11 automatically adds high dynamic range (HDR) enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher that previously only used standard dynamic range (SDR). HDR allows a supported game to render a much wider range of brightness values and colours. It's a tech already in the Xbox Series X and S. Microsoft mentioned over 1000 games will support auto HDR, including Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Rocket League, DayZ, and even Doom 64.
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft is open to Steam being part of its new Windows 11 app store

Microsoft’s surprise change to Windows 11 is a much more open approach to its Windows store, and it could mean we see Steam games listed in the future. This new open approach sees many changes to the Windows app store, including Microsoft connecting up to Amazon’s Appstore to list Android apps and allowing developers to keep 100 percent of their revenue by using third-party payment platforms. Microsoft also wants other alternative app stores, like Steam and Epic Games Store, to be part of this new Windows app store.
Softwarewmleader.com

Microsoft Store is getting a much-needed overhaul for Windows 11

The Microsoft Store is getting a major redesign for Windows 11, with Microsoft rebuilding it from the ground up. the store will have a much-needed visual overhaul with a look that falls in line with the modernized Windows 11 aesthetic. Along with updated icons and different layouts, you can expect to see sleeker animations. Android apps are coming to the store too.
Softwareonmsft.com

Windows Insiders will get their first look at the new Microsoft Store next week

During the Windows Developer event for Windows 11 today, Microsoft announced that Windows Insiders will get their first look at the new Microsoft Store "next week." While it's been previously announced that Insiders will get access to the first builds of Windows 11 next week, this is the first confirmation that a preview build of the new Store will be available.