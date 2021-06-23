Microsoft Store gets an official WordPress app that's rated M for Mature
WordPress got an official Microsoft Store app on June 21. It lets you use WordPress as you normally would through your browser. Wordpress.com has arrived on the Microsoft Store in the form of an official app released by Automattic, Inc., the company behind WordPress (via WalkingCat). The app is, by all accounts, virtually identical to the traditional browser-based experience, so your mileage with its utility may vary. Here's the app's official description, as stated by Automattic.www.windowscentral.com