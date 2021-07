Kim Kardashian recently visited the Vatican, however, some are questioning her outfit. It seems she may not have followed the dress code. Kim Kardahsian had a private tour at the Vatican and people are really questioning her outfit choices. She sported an ivory and nude skin-tight dress. The dress shows off her shoulders and has several cuts in the middle showing off Kim’s lower stomach. These are known as ovary cutouts. Apparently, the Vatican has recently lifted some dress code rules, however, it still seems she may be out of line.