Canadian railway CN (NYSE: CNI) continues to report that it is receiving support for its proposed acquisition of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). CN’s efforts to lobby for public support of a merger between itself and Kansas City Southern (KCS) come as the Surface Transportation Board (STB) is accepting public comments on CN’s voting trust application through the end of the month. CN and KCS are seeking to establish a voting trust as one of the first steps of the merger process, and the STB is charged with reviewing whether the merger is in the public interest for the industry and for rail shippers.