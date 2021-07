The government has said a plan for the UK’s Covid vaccine 'booster' programme would be set out in the coming weeks.But health leaders say planning must start now because it will be logistically difficult for the NHS to run the scheme while they deal with other challenges going into winter.Why are booster jabs being considered?So far, more than 44 million people in the UK have received one dose of a jab, while 32 million have got a second injection, official figures show.Multiple studies have shown that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines - the two jabs most commonly used in the...