A temporary restraining has been issued barring the state of Maryland from ending the extra federal unemployment benefits. The benefits were issued in response to the economic despair that residents were facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plaintiffs in Saturday’s case argued that about 300,000 Maryland residents have been relying on those extra benefits to survive. It goes without saying that many have lost their jobs, or abilities to work, during the world’s fight against the Coronavirus. The court wrote: “Plaintiffs have satisfied all four of the preliminary injunctive relief factors and have also shown a threat of ‘immediate, substantial, irreparable harm.’”