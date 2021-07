Two of the state Senate’s most active members are sponsoring legislation to limit state legislators’ or state elected officials’ outside incomes. Sen. Liz Krueger, D-New York City, and Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-New York City, have introduced S.7258, which would limit legislators’ outside income to 15% of their base legislative salary. The Legislative Ethics Commission could levy a civil penalty of up to $40,000 and the value of the compensation received if legislators are found to be in violation of the law. Violations can also be referred to criminal prosecutors.