Jet It signs agreement to help pioneer battery-electric aviation

By Andy Warfield
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 8 days ago
Fractional aircraft ownership company Jet It has agreed to purchase the first electric aircraft produced by a Colorado company that is working to pioneer battery-powered passenger flight.

Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

