Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California McDonald's franchises offering free vaccines, food for getting shots

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5uLk_0adGVNBY00
© Getty

McDonald’s locations in California are offering coronavirus vaccines and a free item on the menu for anyone who takes them up on getting a shot.

California McDonald’s franchises teamed up with the state’s Department of Public Health to make arrangements for shots to be done at restaurant locations, CBS Sacramento reported.

Those who get their shot at a McDonald’s location will receive a free item on the menu.

“The state is giving away millions of dollars to do things to get people to get shots into their arms. And we are doing our little part,” Harris Liu, a local McDonald’s owner, told the outlet.

McDonald’s said there are more than 70 locations in California participating in this vaccine incentive.

Many states and companies have been trying to find incentives for residents to get the coronavirus vaccine as vaccination rates drop across the country.

Walgreens is offering a $25 gift card to those who get vaccinated there.

Multiple states are offering lotteries for those who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The White House said it will not be able to meet its goal of 70 percent of the U.S. population having at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.

The Hill has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

255K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Vaccination#Cbs Sacramento#Mcdonald#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

GoPuff drivers demand better treatment from company

GoPuff drivers are publicly calling on the delivery app to improve its treatment of workers for the first time as the company continues to rapidly expand. In an open letter released Thursday in collaboration with the labor rights organization Working Washington, 24 goPuff drivers demanded a livable wage, real flexibility and more oversight of managers. Organizers are hopeful that more will sign on in the coming days.
LotteryPosted by
The Hill

COVID vaccine lotteries are working — let's apply the model to other diseases

Public lotteries that convince people to receive COVID-19 vaccines raise two fascinating questions: Why does an irrational reward like a lottery ticket work to get people to do the rational thing for their health? And can we — should we? — use this approach to address other intractable healthcare challenges that have resisted traditional public education initiatives?
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House to send 'surge teams' to delta variant hot spots

The White House is readying COVID-19 "surge teams" to send to communities with low vaccination rates to help combat the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday. The teams will work with local public health authorities to conduct contact tracing, and will distribute supplies as needed or...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

St. Louis recommends vaccinated wear masks indoors

St. Louis County and city health departments recommended on Thursday that vaccinated residents wear masks indoors when among people whose vaccination statuses are unknown, as concern mounts over the delta coronavirus variant. Both health departments issued a joint public health advisory that adjusted their mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals,...