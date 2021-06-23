California McDonald's franchises offering free vaccines, food for getting shots

© Getty

McDonald’s locations in California are offering coronavirus vaccines and a free item on the menu for anyone who takes them up on getting a shot.

California McDonald’s franchises teamed up with the state’s Department of Public Health to make arrangements for shots to be done at restaurant locations, CBS Sacramento reported.

Those who get their shot at a McDonald’s location will receive a free item on the menu.

“The state is giving away millions of dollars to do things to get people to get shots into their arms. And we are doing our little part,” Harris Liu, a local McDonald’s owner, told the outlet.

McDonald’s said there are more than 70 locations in California participating in this vaccine incentive.

Many states and companies have been trying to find incentives for residents to get the coronavirus vaccine as vaccination rates drop across the country.

Walgreens is offering a $25 gift card to those who get vaccinated there.

Multiple states are offering lotteries for those who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The White House said it will not be able to meet its goal of 70 percent of the U.S. population having at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.

