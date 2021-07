On March 31, New York became the 15th state to legalize adult-use recreational cannabis. Plenty of model implementations—14 to be precise—are available and, indeed, several are adjacent. New Jersey is still getting it sorted but old Calvinist Massachusetts is fully up and running as the eastern seaboard’s unlikely capital of hooch and rausch. We, however, are New York, the Tom Sawyer of states. The simplest, proven solutions are typically not interesting enough for our brand.