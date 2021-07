Cynthia Lummis, a US senator representing Wyoming recently took to Twitter to express her opinion on the recent developments with China-based miners, who have relocated. She called the actions of the Chinese government a serious mistake, while also noting that their actions are a huge opportunity for the USA, that is if more people in government understood digital assets. “…but we must be careful not to make equally stupid mistakes in our handling of financial innovation” she added, advising the US government to really reconsider its attitude towards cryptocurrencies.