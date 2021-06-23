Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Black campus officers allege they suffered 'unbearable' racism at University of Washington

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I34vT_0adGV5Nj00
© Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Several Black police officers say they faced racism from colleagues during their time at the University of Washington (UW), The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Five Black officers in the campus police department filed an $8 million lawsuit against the university, alleging a culture rooted in racism, racial slurs and vile comments made toward Black people, calling it "unbearable."

UW officers Russell Ellis, Karinn Young and Gabriel Golden described to the Times racial abuse they said they experienced, including Young being referred to as a “monkey” and having bananas placed in front of her locker and Ellis being offered a watermelon-flavored energy drink by a colleague who allegedly said, “I thought all you guys like watermelon and Popeyes chicken.”

“I can’t sleep sometimes,” Ellis told the newspaper. “This has affected me in ways that I couldn’t have imagined.”

Golden also said he heard a white colleague referring to a Black officer who was placed on leave using a racial slur, adding that some officers criticized the police chief for hiring too many Black people.

“It progressively got worse and worse,” Golden told the Times. “I went from loving my job, loving going to work every day, to starting to dread going into work because I didn’t know what would happen next.”

Ellis mentioned that he joined the university’s force in 2007, only to find out a year later that current and former employees filed a civil rights lawsuit against the department, citing discrimination toward Black, Jewish and female officers.

The officer left in 2012 before returning a few years later when the department made changes, the Times noted.

UW spokesman Victor Balta told The Hill that officials were "stunned" by the allegations, adding that the administration was not previously aware of the claims.

“The UW is committed to maintaining a fair, equitable and inclusive environment and provides employees with many avenues for reporting inappropriate or discriminatory behavior so they can be addressed immediately,” Balta said.

Seattle, where one of the UW campuses is located, has been a focal point of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the campus police force there touts its efforts to combat racism, the Times noted.

The allegations come as various police departments have dealt with issues of racism, with officers in Maryland and Ohio filing discrimination lawsuits against their forces.

Updated: 4:13 p.m.

Community Policy
View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

255K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Lawsuits#Racism#The New York Times#Uw#Popeyes#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

Black UW police officers claim racism is rampant in their department

SEATTLE — A group of Black University of Washington police officers claims they endured racism on the job, including slurs and hostility directed at them by coworkers and superiors. They’re seeking millions of dollars in damages from the university. "Beginning in 2017, and becoming worse over time, white officers in...
Law EnforcementThe Daily

Black UWPD officers file multimillion-dollar damage claims alleging racism

Five Black officers with the UW Police Department (UWPD) filed claims citing a culture of racism and are seeking $8 million in damages, the New York Times reported Tuesday. The claims, the New York Times wrote, describe “a culture of entrenched racism that has included racial slurs, vicious comments about Black people and open hostility directed at them and at members of the public.” The officers said supervisors in the department were aware of the conduct, and some engaged in it themselves.
Sharon, MAWicked Local

Sharon police officer sues department, alleging racism, retaliation

SHARON – A Sharon Police Department sergeant is suing his employer for what he says is deep-seated racism and discrimination within the department and the town government. Sgt. Brian Mannetta filed the 15-page lawsuit earlier this month, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation for complaining about the discrimination. Mannetta's attorney, Suzanne...
SocietyThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Young, Black, Female, and Moving Into Campus Leadership

As someone who grew up disliking school for a few reasons, the irony of my life is that after earning three graduate degrees by age 29, I inevitably found my home within higher education. After five years of teaching at my community college, I became a department chair at 30, and a college administrator by 33. My age, until this moment, has always been something I preferred to keep to myself.
EducationThe Hill

High school suspends its own yearbook over Black Lives Matter

A Florida high school dedicated two pages in its yearbook to the Black Lives Matter movement and students’ participation. Some teachers and parents complained that the section “didn’t seem objective” and should include mention of All Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter. The adviser of the yearbook defended the student...
High SchoolPosted by
AL.com

White Colorado students reenact George Floyd murder in blackface, principal resigns

A Colorado high school principal has resigned weeks after a photo surface of several students reenacting the murder of George Floyd in the school’s parking lot. According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Mead High principal Rachael Ayers’ resignation was announced in a letter to families sent on Monday from St. Vrain Valley Schools superintendent Don Haddad. Ayers had worked at Mead High School for 12 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Washington Statewsu.edu

Washington State University

You can help Dr. Universe change the world, one question at a time. Are you a WSU faculty member or graduate student interested in science communication and sharing the impact of your research with K–6 students?. Art & Healing: Cello Performance 3 by Ruth Boden. June 21, 2021. Listening Beyond...
Urbana, ILKSDK

University of Illinois requiring vaccination for on-campus students

URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois is requiring all students attending classes in-person this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19. University President Tim Killeen says in an email that the requirement for its campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Springfield and Chicago is consistent with the school’s own modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Emory University renaming buildings as it reconciles with history of racism

ATLANTA - Emory University will rename some campus buildings as administrators work to reconcile its disturbing history with slavery. The university is in the process of researching its legacy of racism…and honor slaves tied to the school and indigenous people. "It was upsetting but not surprising honestly," rising junior Joseph...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

White Police Supervisor Allegedly Pressured Minority Cops to 'Take People's Freedom'

A white police supervisor allegedly pressured subordinate officers of color to take people's freedom in order to meet arrest quotas, new court documents say. New documents obtained by New York Daily News are part of a long-running suit launched by four minority cops, who claim they faced retaliation for not arresting enough people of color as part of the department's unreported arrest quota system.
Arizona StateMedscape News

Arizona Med Student Allegedly Threatens to Bomb Campus

A 29-year-old medical student at Midwestern University, in Glendale, Arizona, was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb the campus and for making death threats to other students, according to the Glendale Police Department. Mona Asadi, 29, was arrested June 16 for four felony offenses. She was allegedly linked to an...