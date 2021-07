Just when many investors all but ruled out S&P 500 technology stocks — they're storming back. And ETFs could be the ideal way for you to play the about-face. All the major technology exchange traded funds, like Vanguard Information Technology (VGT), Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and iShares U.S. Technology (IYW), are sharply outperforming the S&P 500 the past month so far through June 30. They're all up 7% or more in the month, blowing away the 2% month-to-date gain by the S&P 500 itself, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.