Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alonso will defend HR Derby title; Guerrero will sit out

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxfPO_0adGUulY00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Mets' Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12, but there will be no rematch with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who has decided not to take part.

Alonso made his announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game.

Alonso won the derby at Cleveland’s Progressive Field in 2019, the last time it was held, by defeating Guerrero 23-22 in the final round.

Guerrero, who shared the MLB home run lead with Ohtani heading into Wednesday's play, spoke before the Blue Jays' game in Miami. Guerrero also leads All-Star voting and plans to play in the game, but said he wants to get some rest during the break.

“I feel good physically,” Guerrero said through a translator. “Everything is going well. There is a long way to go still. I just want to keep it that way.”

Guerrero has 23 homers and also leads MLB in slugging and OPS. Alonso has 11 homers and set a rookie record with 53 in 2019.

The derby and All-Star Game were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the start of the Major League Baseball season until late July.

Only two players have won consecutive home run derbies: Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998 at Coors Field and 1999 at Boston's Fenway Park, and Oakland's Yoenis Céspedes in 2013 at New York's Citi Field and 2014 at Minneapolis' Target Field.

Guerrero said he decided to skip this year's event after consulting with his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

Guerrero Jr. said he'll be at the derby as a spectator.

“I'm planning to take my camera with the mike on to record everything, and enjoy the moment and support the rest of the guys,” he said.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hr Derby#The New York Mets#Home Run Derby#The Toronto Blue Jays#Instagram#Japanese#The Los Angeles Angels#Progressive Field#The Blue Jays#All Star Game#The Major League Baseball#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBMLB

Ohtani announces he's in for HR Derby

ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is known for his prodigious power and has put on legendary displays during batting practice. And now he’ll get his chance to show it on the big stage, as he announced Friday that he’s set to participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12.
MLBMLB

Looks like Shohei is ready for HR Derby

ANAHEIM -- It was only fitting that on the same day he announced he’s going to participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby that two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani crushed his 20th and 21st homers of the year. Ohtani, who will be the first Japanese-born player to participate in the event,...
MLBtheScore

Ohtani will participate in 2021 HR derby

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will take part in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12. Ohtani currently ranks second in the American League with 19 homers in 64 games. The 26-year-old will become the first Japanese-born player to participate in the event. Ohtani...
MLBYardbarker

Report: Vlad Guerrero Jr. Will Not Participate in MLB's Home Run Derby

While Guerrero didn't win the 2019 derby, he certainly stole the show in Cleveland, hitting 91 home runs, the most of any player. Unfortunately for Toronto, New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso eeked by Guerrero with 23 home runs in the final round of the derby to claim the crown.
MLBeutawstreetreport.com

Trey Mancini Should be in the HR Derby

As we have seen so many times in the past, MLB fans often do not make the best choices when it comes to voting for the All-Star Game (ASG) participants. This year has been a painful reminder of that for O’s fans, since Cedric Mullins is only 9th in ASG voting out of all American League Outfielders.
MLBtheScore

Blue Jays' Guerrero won't participate in 2021 HR Derby

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won't take part in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Guerrero told Mae he wants to focus on the second half of the season and refresh mentally. The 22-year-old slugger enters...
MLBriverbender.com

Mets' Alonso joins Angels' Ohtani in All-Star Home Run Derby

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets' Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12. Alonso made the announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game.
MLBBleacher Report

Mets' Pete Alonso to Participate in 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

New York Mets star Pete Alonso will attempt to defend his Home Run Derby title on July 12. Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Alonso will take part in the annual power-hitting exhibition ahead of the All-Star Game at Coors Field:. MLB @MLB. The champ is here. Pete Alonso...
MLBchatsports.com

Pete Alonso to enter 2021 Home Run Derby, attempt to defend crown

Pete Alonso, Home Run Derby, New York Mets, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at shortstop, Los Angeles Angels, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Francisco Lindor, Giancarlo Stanton, Joc Pederson. The Polar Bear is getting himself involved in the All-Star Break festivities. It was announced Wednesday Mets first baseman Pete Alonso would...
MLBMLB

Tatis skipping HR Derby to rest left shoulder

SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr., who entered Friday tied for the National League lead with 22 home runs, envisions participating in (and winning) the Home Run Derby in the future. Actually, that would be “[Derbies] with an 's'," he clarified. Just not the 2021 edition. Citing the health of...
MLBPosted by
12up

Vlad Guerrero Jr's 24th HR of the year was a no-doubter

What a year it has been thus far for Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The standout entered the night tied for first place in the bigs with his 23 home runs. Well, he's no longer tied. In a showdown with the Baltimore Orioles, Guerrero launched his 24th dinger...
MLBMLB

This is each club's best HR Derby showing

The 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be held at Coors Field on Monday, July 12 as part of this year's MLB All-Star Week festivities. It'll be the first since the wild, record-breaking affair that was 2019, and given the venue this time around, it's safe to assume we're in for another show.
MLBMLB

Story to compete in HR Derby at Coors Field

DENVER -- Trevor Story hasn’t minded stepping outside a quiet personality to provide direction and leadership for a Rockies team in transition. He’s done it all while overcoming a right elbow injury that cost him 11 games, and bearing -- or trying not to bear -- the weight of constant trade speculation.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays’ Austin Martin selected to 2021 All-Star Futures Game

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Austin Martin will represent the American League in All-Star Futures Game at Coors Field in Denver next month. Martin is the No. 16 prospect on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 and the Blue Jays’ No. 2 prospect behind right-hander Nate Pearson. Other top MLB prospects include former...
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Pete Alonso blasts moon shot as Home Run Derby looms

A former Florida star will look to defend his title in the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in a little less than two weeks, and he's rounding into form right in time. Gators slugger Pete Alonso stormed onto the scene in the majors in 2019 with a record-breaking year, winning the Home Run Derby and donating $100,000 to charity in the process. As a rookie, Alonso smashed 53 home runs, breaking Aaron Judge's rookie record.
MLBABC News

LEADING OFF: Ohtani, Schwarber staging own home run derby

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA) is expected to become the second player and first since Babe Ruth to start on the mound and hit in the top half of the batting order in the Bronx. Ohtani has...
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Top Mariners 9-3 At Sahlen Field In Buffalo

The Toronto Blue Jays topped the Seattle Mariners 9-3 last night at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. The Blue Jays had 15 hits — with all nine starters getting at least one — in the opener of the three-game series while winning for the eighth time in nine games. It’s the 35th game in which Toronto had at least 10 hits, matching Houston for the most in the majors.
MLBMLB

Mancini ready to swing in first HR Derby

We don’t know yet if Trey Mancini’s remarkable comeback story will include an All-Star appearance, but either way, he will be a part of this year’s Midsummer Classic festivities. Mancini on Tuesday announced he would compete in the Home Run Derby, joining Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Mets slugger Pete Alonso and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story in the contest.