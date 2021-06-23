San Francisco May Cut the Red Tape That Makes Opening a Restaurant So Difficult
In 2018, San Francisco native Jason Yu had a dream of opening an ice cream shop in his hometown. It turned into a nightmare. He’d signed a lease in 2019 to open in the Mission and got to work. But slowed down by the maze of permits and departments and legal fees because a competing ice cream shop was able to object to him opening in the first place, he gave up. Of course, that was after going $200,000 in the hole with nothing to show for it in the end.robbreport.com