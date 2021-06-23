Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco May Cut the Red Tape That Makes Opening a Restaurant So Difficult

By Jeremy Repanich
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2018, San Francisco native Jason Yu had a dream of opening an ice cream shop in his hometown. It turned into a nightmare. He’d signed a lease in 2019 to open in the Mission and got to work. But slowed down by the maze of permits and departments and legal fees because a competing ice cream shop was able to object to him opening in the first place, he gave up. Of course, that was after going $200,000 in the hole with nothing to show for it in the end.

robbreport.com
Community Policy
Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Haney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shops#Red Tape#Food Drink#Abanico Coffee Roasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Robb Report

One of the Best Restaurants in the World Will Soon Sell the Ingredients That Made It Famous

Early on in the run of Noma, foraging was a core tenet of the restaurant that helped define it in the food world. The Copenhagen restaurant got a generation of chefs the world over out of their kitchens and into to the woods and mountains and marshlands in pursuit of a hyper local ingredient to show off. But what has truly come to define Noma, was finding ways to preserve their foraged goods. “Fermentation became our bloodline at the restaurant,” Redzepi told Robb Report after he published a tome on the subject with Noma’s David Zilber.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

From Michelin-Star Chefs to Fashion Titans: 16 LGBTQ+ Visionaries in Luxury You Should Know

Last year, Simon Doonan, the author and former creative director of Barneys New York, argued in our digital pages that queer people have an inextricable link to the luxury world. And while Pride Month may be at its close, the influential LGBTQ+ leaders in the high-end food, fashion, design and retail industries have an impact that’s felt no matter what time of year it is. The luxurious products we all enjoy, from fine dining to menswear and even safaris, simply wouldn’t be the same—or even possible—without the tireless effort and passionate creativity of these trailblazing individuals. Below, we’re paying tribute to the work of a small handful of these creators and executives, from Michelin-star chef Dominique Creen and stylist Law Roach to menswear impresario Mats Klingberg and jewelry designer Emmanuel Tarpin and more.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Summer, According to Our Resident Bartender

For the last year bartender and author Jason O’Bryan has been going deep on the history and techniques behind his favorite drinks, from century-old standards to the modern classics that make up the contemporary cocktail canon. From the numerous drinks he’s written about, O’Bryan has selected seven that should accompany you on your trip to the pool, swim-up bar, barbecue or evening on the porch watching the sunset in the summer warmth.
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

From Bourbon to Tequila: The 10 Best Spirits Right Now

The wave of lockdowns last March left even the most successful bars and restaurants seeing vultures circling overhead. Takeout, once a small fraction of the average restaurant’s income, was suddenly expected to keep the ship afloat, and with to-go cocktails prohibited in many municipalities, bars were facing an even more dire fate. Half of all restaurants fail within three years even under ideal circumstances.
TravelPosted by
Robb Report

‘The Market Is Red Hot’: Flying Privately Is Reaching Record Highs as Personal Travel Surges

Business jet activity in June is surpassing pre-Covid levels and rising, according to WingX’s Global Market Tracker weekly report. The report shows that the business-jet sector logged more than 100,000 movements through the first half of June, exceeding June 2019’s numbers by 12 percent. At the same time, commercial airline schedules are 40 percent below pre-pandemic averages.