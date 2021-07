Cannabis stocks have heated up in recent years. But investing in cannabis companies isn't as straightforward as your traditional blue-chip stocks. Since cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, U.S. stock exchanges like the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange that are overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – a federal agency – can't list cannabis stocks that "touch the plant." Instead, cannabis companies that go public often list on Canadian exchanges, making it difficult for typical brokerage accounts to trade.