U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade. The Dow Jones jumped more than 150 points on Friday after the US economy added 850,000 jobs in June. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM's services index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM’s index is likely to hold roughly steady at 63.5 in June from prior reading of 64.