Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr entering most important NFL season
The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid quarterback in Derek Carr, and entering his eighth season as the starter, he embarks on the most important year of his career. Entering his eighth season as the starting quarterback for the Raiders franchise, Derek Carr has accomplished a ton in his career. He has shattered Raiders career passing records, has had plenty of exciting comeback victories, and showed just how tough he is, even playing with a broken back.justblogbaby.com