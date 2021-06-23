Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr entering most important NFL season

No big surprise here, but Las Vegas Raiders Marcus Mariota has been rated a top-10 backup quarterback entering the 2021 NFL season. Prior to the 2020 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bring in Marcus Mariota to play backup to Derek Carr. While Mariota did not play much in 2020, he did step in for an injured Derek Carr against the Los Angeles Chargers, and proved he could still get the job done with his arm, and his feet.