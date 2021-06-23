Cancel
Franklin, PA

Quick response saves garage, cars in Franklin

Times News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quick response by Franklin Township firefighters not only saved a garage but two vehicles housed within. Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a call went out for a working garage fire at 273 Skyline Drive. Within minutes, the fire was located and contained. A pickup and a car were in the wood frame structure at the time but were saved without noticeable damage. The garage is only a couple of feet from the home. Responding were the Franklin Township and Parryville fire companies. The Franklin Township fire police maintained traffic control at the scene. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.

