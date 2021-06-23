Two Women Facing Charges In Shoplifting Cases Across Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–Two women are facing shoplifting charges, from at least eight cases around Lincoln between November of last year and this past April. Lincoln Police say 40-year-old Alisha Wilson and 30-year-old Morgan Newsom. Investigators on June 12 got information about Wilson and Newsom being responsible for those shoplift cases. An employee at Menards near 27th and Fairfield on January 31 was able to positively identify both women as the suspects in a case at that store the previous day, where $1,400 worth of items were taken, after trying to pay for them but a payment method was denied, due to a wrong pin number. Both women then took off with the goods.