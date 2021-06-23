Cancel
Clayton County, GA

3-year-old girl killed in crash on I-75, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash on I-75 Wednesday afternoon in Clayton County.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Police said the crash happened on I-75 northbound at Forest Parkway after noon.

All lanes were shut down after the initial crash but one lane has since reopened.

GDOT video showed at least two crashed cars on the shoulder of the highway and several investigators at the scene.

The child’s identity has not been released. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

