Dubuque, IA

Bicyclist Injured After Colliding With Bus

By Mark Evenstad
 9 days ago

Police say a bicyclist was injured Tuesday afternoon when he rode through a red light and struck the side of a bus. 65 year old Michael Haferbecker of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of injuries. According to Dubuque police, Haferbecker was riding a bicycle west on Loras Boulevard shortly after noon Tuesday when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with Iowa Street and collided with the side of a Jule transit bus traveling north on Iowa Street. Haferbecker was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.

