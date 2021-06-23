Loki Episode 3 Makes Shocking Revelation About TVA and Variants
Warning: if you haven't seen the latest episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. We're only three episodes in but all the mysteries surrounding Marvel Studios' latest Phase Four offering Loki are slowly unfolding right before our eyes. Just when you thought you have everything figured out, Episode 3 drops a major surprise concerning the Time Variance Authority and the so-called variants also known as the people who have been causing havoc all across the sacred timeline.