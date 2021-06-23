Loki Episode 3 Makes Shocking Revelation About TVA and Variants

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, every single hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe banded together to defeat Thanos and save reality — with a few very notable exceptions. Despite the fact that their series had been sold with the tagline “#ItsAllConnected,” no one from any of Marvel’s Netflix series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of the Defenders, appeared in that final battle. Neither did anyone from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the first episode of Loki, even refers to Agent Coulson — who “died” in The Avengers then headlined that show — but doesn’t mention the fact that he’s (sort of) still alive out there somewhere in Marvel’s “Sacred Timeline.”