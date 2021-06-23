Cancel
Public Health

Are You Shaking Hands & Hugging People Now? [POLL]

By Critter
Z94
Z94
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So now that things are finally starting to improve and it's looking like we're on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, are you back to shaking hands and hugging people? I know I am. To be perfectly honest I never really stopped doing it, much to the disgust, shock and horror of others. I couldn't tell you how many times I'd stick my hand out or go to hug someone during the pandemic, it's a really hard habit to break. I do it all the time without even thinking about it. I felt bad, some people were terrified and I'd have to stop and remember "Oh' right we're not doing that anymore." Surely I'm not the only one who struggled with this.

Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

