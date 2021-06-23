Cancel
Roseburg, OR

VA WORKING WITH MANUFACTURER OF MEDICAL DEVICES

kqennewsradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff with the Roseburg VA Medical Center are working with the manufacturer of medical devices that have recently been recalled. A release said the VA has learned about the recall on Philips Respironics CPAP and BiPAP’s. Veterans who are noticing problems with their device or any new respiratory symptoms should contact their medical team immediately. The release said otherwise, they should continue using the device as prescribed, pending additional guidance.

kqennewsradio.com
