Celtics reportedly hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as head coach

It will be Udoka's first head coaching role in the NBA.

Ime Udoka talks with Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. Chris Szagola/AP

The Celtics’ head coaching search is over.

Boston is reportedly hiring Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka as its new head coach, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

It will be Udoka’s first head coaching role after nine years as an NBA assistant coach, including seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich and a year with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He just completed a season with the Nets, who were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals after knocking the Celtics out of the playoffs in the first round.

Udoka comes highly endorsed by Celtics stars Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, whom he coached in the 2019 FIBA World Championships.