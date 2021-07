Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Many of our dogs are absolute characters. Just full of personality and outgoing. Since they tend to have extrovert personalities, our pets can get bored easily. While you're at work, your dog might be mulling around the inside or outside of the house. If you're looking for something more interactive than a dog chew toy or tennis ball, you should check out a variety of dog toys, and pet treat toys.