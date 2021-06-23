Sonoma County Coronavirus Cases Increase Slightly

COVID-19 cases continue to rise slightly in Sonoma County. The 7-day daily average of active cases was at 346 at the beginning of the month. That number now stands at 542. While a gradual increase, it is still far off our pandemic high of 5,206 in January of this year. Meanwhile, one more COVID-19 related death has been recorded bringing the county’s death toll to 317. Vaccination rates are good, 74-percent of our population over the age of 12 have received at least one vaccine dose.