U.S. Fed reverse repo volume hits record $813.57 billion

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

(Reuters) - Volume in the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase operation reached a record $813.573 billion on Wednesday as financial institutions continued to pour cash into the overnight facility. The daily operation, which included 73 bidders, was up from $791.6 billion on Tuesday. While volume has been building since March,...

www.streetinsider.com
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after service sector data; Fed minutes eyed

(Updates prices, analyst comment, reverse repo data) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note poised for its longest streak of daily declines in 16 months as investors look for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path and after data signaled the service sector expanded at a slower pace. A gauge of activity from the Institute for Supply Management on the U.S. services sector, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity, showed moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May. The data comes on the heels of Friday's employment report, which was viewed by many as showing an improving labor market, but not enough to signal an economy that may be prone to overheating. "Seems to have been at least some reaction to the ISM services print showing the Employment sub-index in contractionary territory for the first time since Dec. 2020," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist at Wells Fargo. "While employment in contractionary territory could be considered concerning, comments from the release suggest the weakness is driven more by a lack of labor supply, not a lack of demand." Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had run up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a meeting, China's crackdown on Chinese tech stocks listed in the United States such as Didi Global and position reshuffling after a long holiday weekend as contributing to the drop in yields. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.4 basis points to 1.368%. The yield hit a low of 1.352%, its lowest since Feb. 24 and was on track for a sixth straight session of declines. Investors will turn their focus to Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought. The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation edged up to $772.5 billion from the $731.5 billion on Friday, but short of Wednesday's record high $992 billion. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.9 basis points to 2.001%, having earlier fallen below the 2% mark for the first time since June 21. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.491%, after closing at 2.502% on Friday, near its highest close in a month. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.5 basis points from 119 on Friday. July 6 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 162-5/32 1-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-60/256 0-144/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2219 -0.016 Three-year note 99-136/256 0.4106 -0.032 Five-year note 100-80/256 0.8109 -0.051 Seven-year note 100-204/256 1.1309 -0.065 10-year note 102-92/256 1.3682 -0.064 30-year bond 108-96/256 2.001 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -23.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -44.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog and Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-10-year yield stalls below 1.5%; reverse repo hits another record

(Updates with Bowman, Bostic comments, auction) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Ten-year Treasury yields inched higher but remained below 1.5% in muted trading on Wednesday, one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed in congressional testimony the central bank's view that rising inflation will likely be temporary. "We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances," Powell said in a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic echoed the central bank's sentiment that high inflation will be temporary as the economy settles back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, though above-average inflation may last longer than originally thought. "Temporary is going to be a little longer than we expected initially. ... Rather than it being two to three months, it may be six to nine months," Bostic said in an interview on National Public Radio's "Morning Edition." At their meeting last week, Fed officials surprised many market participants with a more hawkish tone and suggested that the central bank may raise interest rates as soon as 2023. The yield curve - a measure of expectations of the economy's direction - was little changed. The spread between 5- and 30-year Treasury yields rose to 122.90 basis points, well above the 107.80 that it hit Monday. The Fed's policy stance will likely not change until its Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting in late August, leaving Treasury yields in a narrow trading range, analysts said. "Absent much volatility on Fed rhetoric or even volatility in Treasuries, technicals are set to remain in focus in the interim," said Daniel Krieter, director of fixed income strategy at BMO Capital Markets. The Treasury auctioned $61 billion in five-year notes Wednesday afternoon with a yield of 0.904%, the highest since February 2020. The Fed's reverse repurchase window took in a record $813.6 billion in cash from 73 counterparties, a sign investors see few attractive options available in a low-yield environment. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.4869%, while shorter-term 2-year yields edged higher to 0.2621%. Long duration 30-year Treasury yields inched up to 2.1104%. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-186/256 0.2621 0.011 Three-year note 99-96/256 0.4617 0.019 Five-year note 99-94/256 0.8813 0.024 Seven-year note 100-16/256 1.2405 0.022 10-year note 101-68/256 1.4869 0.015 20-year bond 103-108/256 2.0398 0.008 30-year bond 105-216/256 2.1104 0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Westminster, CO

Dollar edges higher as market awaits clues from U.S. Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Tuesday against a basket of peer currencies following the U.S. Independence Day long weekend as traders positioned themselves ahead of the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivotal June meeting. Market participants will be looking for clues as...
Business

Quickening U.S. recovery puts Fed taper discussion in focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More clues on just when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to cut its pandemic-induced bond-buying spree are likely to emerge on Wednesday when the central bank publishes minutes of last month's pivotal meeting. Fed officials opened debate on dialing down their $120 billion a...
Economy

Explainer-How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. debt ceiling comes back into effect at the end of July, putting pressure on the Treasury to reduce its cash balance ahead of the deadline. That means more injections of cash into a financial system already swimming with liquidity, potentially sinking short-term rates and causing undue distortion in money markets.
Business

Fed’s Reverse Repos Spike to $1 Trillion. Cash Drain Undoes 8 Months of QE

Giant sucking sound of cash. Back on June 9, when discussing the Fed’s gigantic cash-drain operation via overnight “reverse repos,” I mused in our illustrious comments: If the Fed at its June meeting doesn’t tweak its offering rate for overnight reverse repos and the interest rate on excess reserves (IOER), “my guess is that by June 30 (end of quarter), it” – the amount of overnight reverse repos – “could spike to $1 trillion.” The Fed then increased these two rates by 5 basis points. And today, that cash-drain operation shot up to nearly $1 trillion.
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

U.S. Office Sublease Market Hits Record 158M SF, JLL Reports

Available office sublease space nationwide has hit a new high in the second quarter of 2021, up from the first quarter of the year and vastly increased from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data from JLL. "The current sublease figure is 158.1M SF, up 4.5% from...
U.S. Politics

Fed’s Quarles Skeptical on Benefits of U.S. CBDC

Cautioning against “American susceptibility to boosterism and fear of missing out” leading to “occasionally impetuous, deluded crazes or fads,” Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision today raised several concerns about the purported benefits and “considerable risks” of developing a U.S. central bank digital currency. The speech comes as the Fed undertakes a wide-ranging research project on the costs and benefits of a U.S. CBDC.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Business

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Business

China’s Xiaomi mandates 12 banks to lead U.S. dollar bond issue

(Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp will mandate 12 banks to lead a U.S. dollar bond issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, China International Capital Corp, CLSA Ltd, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corp, ICBC and AMTD will lead the bond issue, the document showed.
Markets

Gold Extends Rebound as Investors Mull Policy Outlook Before Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Gold edged toward a fifth daily gain as investors mulled the economic outlook before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scanned for clues on U.S. monetary policy. The precious metal has begun July on a positive note, notching its highest close in more than two weeks on Monday....
Business

Treasury Investors Keep Focus On Fed As They Shrug Off Inflation Concerns

Investors in U.S. Treasuries are shrugging off inflation worries and keeping yields well-contained. They seem to accept the argument from Federal Reserve policymakers that the recent increase in inflation will be transitory. Break-even inflation rates, derived from the yield difference between conventional and inflation-indexed Treasuries, peaked in May and have...
Business

Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank policy meeting later in the day. The U.S. dollar and other majors...
Business

Aussie, Kiwi Jump as Investors Wait for Fed Clues; Dollar Struggles

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Antipodean currencies rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of the greenback's weakness as investors waited for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus after pressure for rate hikes eased due to mixed labour market data. The New Zealand dollar jumped after a strikingly strong...

