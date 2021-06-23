Cancel
Business

Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought

 13 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated, two U.S. Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday, prompting one to pull forward his views on when the central bank should start raising interest rates. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging...

Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Quickening U.S. recovery puts Fed taper discussion in focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More clues on just when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to cut its pandemic-induced bond-buying spree are likely to emerge on Wednesday when the central bank publishes minutes of last month's pivotal meeting. Fed officials opened debate on dialing down their $120 billion a...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed Pivot, Inflation Boost Emerging Market Interest Rate Hikes in June

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets saw more interest rate hikes in June as a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve amplified inflationary pressures in a number of developing economies. Policymakers across a group of 37 emerging market central banks delivered a net five interest rate rises in June after...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after service sector data; Fed minutes eyed

(Updates prices, analyst comment, reverse repo data) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note poised for its longest streak of daily declines in 16 months as investors look for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path and after data signaled the service sector expanded at a slower pace. A gauge of activity from the Institute for Supply Management on the U.S. services sector, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity, showed moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May. The data comes on the heels of Friday's employment report, which was viewed by many as showing an improving labor market, but not enough to signal an economy that may be prone to overheating. "Seems to have been at least some reaction to the ISM services print showing the Employment sub-index in contractionary territory for the first time since Dec. 2020," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist at Wells Fargo. "While employment in contractionary territory could be considered concerning, comments from the release suggest the weakness is driven more by a lack of labor supply, not a lack of demand." Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had run up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a meeting, China's crackdown on Chinese tech stocks listed in the United States such as Didi Global and position reshuffling after a long holiday weekend as contributing to the drop in yields. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.4 basis points to 1.368%. The yield hit a low of 1.352%, its lowest since Feb. 24 and was on track for a sixth straight session of declines. Investors will turn their focus to Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought. The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation edged up to $772.5 billion from the $731.5 billion on Friday, but short of Wednesday's record high $992 billion. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.9 basis points to 2.001%, having earlier fallen below the 2% mark for the first time since June 21. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.491%, after closing at 2.502% on Friday, near its highest close in a month. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.5 basis points from 119 on Friday. July 6 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 162-5/32 1-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-60/256 0-144/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2219 -0.016 Three-year note 99-136/256 0.4106 -0.032 Five-year note 100-80/256 0.8109 -0.051 Seven-year note 100-204/256 1.1309 -0.065 10-year note 102-92/256 1.3682 -0.064 30-year bond 108-96/256 2.001 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -23.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -44.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog and Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
MarketsFXStreet.com

Will the Fed meeting minutes catch markets by surprise again? [Video]

The most unexpected FOMC Meeting of 2021 and quite possibly the most important monetary policy decision in Jerome Powell’s career took place last month with Fed officials hinted at the possibility of two rate hikes in 2023. Looking ahead, all eyes this week will be on the release of the...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens as Payrolls Result Eases Rate Hike Concerns

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Monday, handing back some of its recent gains after Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report eased concerns about an early move by the Federal Reserve to rein in its accommodative monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
BusinessBloomberg

Fed Officials Debating Rate-Hike Timing Split on Inflation View

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their script this week that the burst of inflation the U.S. is seeing as the pandemic recedes will prove temporary. Some of them aren’t so sure, which is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Barkin: not at full employment, inflation rise temporary

June 24 (Reuters) - While measures of U.S. inflation have surged and businesses are having a hard time finding workers, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin predicted on Thursday that neither condition will last. True full employment is still “somewhere down the road,” Barkin told the Richmond Risk...
BusinessStreet.Com

Fed PCE Inflation Gauge Extends Surge To 3.9%; Consumer Spending Slows

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation surged the most in nearly three decades for a second consecutive month, figures released Friday indicated, as investors continue to worry that the central bank's insistence that price pressures will ease next year is not being matched by data from the real economy.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Top Federal Reserve officials ADMIT that soaring consumer prices may last longer than anticipated - despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell insisting inflation surge is 'transitory'

A period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated, two U.S. Federal Reserve officials admitted on Wednesday, just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell continued to play down soaring prices. The admissions follow data showing inflation hit 5 percent in May, the highest annual...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed's Bullard warns may be more inflation risk to come

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Inflation may be even stronger in coming months than Federal Reserve policymakers currently expect as the U.S. recovery likely gains steam in the fall and a global recovery follows, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said on Thursday. That could push the level of prices beyond...
Businesswcn247.com

Asia stocks rise after Fed chair says US inflation temporary

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after the Federal Reserve chairman said U.S. inflation is likely to be temporary. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced, while Sydney declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.5% to near last week's all-time high after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the burst of U.S. inflation is in areas that are suffering lack of supplies. Powell said inflation, which hit 5% over a year earlier in May, is likely to subside. That reduces the likelihood the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to roll back economic stimulus to cool price rises.
POTUSNPR

Fed Says Rise In Inflation Is Pandemic Related And Should Ease Over Time

The price of consumer goods is rising. In May, prices broadly were up 5% from May of last year. That's the biggest year-over-year rise since 2008. How worried should Americans be? Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says inflation is likely a short-term phenomenon that's linked to the recovery from the pandemic.
Business94.3 Jack FM

Fed’s Bowman: Bottlenecks, high inflation, may take time to ease

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflation driven by the quick reopening of the U.S. economy could take “some time” to ease, Federal Reserve Gov. Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, adding a note of caution about the durability of price increases Fed officials have largely characterized as temporary. Fed officials since early this...
BusinessIola Register

Economic chief Powell says today’s high inflation rates are temporary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday responded to concerns from Republican lawmakers about spiking inflation by reiterating his view that current price increases will likely prove temporary. Consumer prices jumped 5% in May compared with a year earlier, the largest increase in 13 years. Powell said...

