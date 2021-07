Flower gardens are good for the soul, not to mention they attract and support pollinators such as butterflies and hummingbirds. But growing food in your own backyard or on your deck, patio or balcony has emerged as one of the biggest garden trends in the last year. It makes sense, given how satisfying it is to steam beans picked minutes ago for dinner or popping a fresh cherry tomato in your mouth right off the vine. And even if you’ve procrastinated and haven’t planted a garden just yet, there’s still plenty of time to grow things.