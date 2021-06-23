Operators to run sports betting ballot initiative in Florida
Operators seeking a chance to get into the Florida sports betting market without having to work with the Seminole Tribe have filed a proposed ballot initiative for statewide mobile wagering, multiple industry sources confirmed to Sports Handle Wednesday morning. The initiative, which would go on the November 2022 ballot, would permit the Seminole Tribe and others to offer online wagering. Sources say DraftKings and FanDuel are behind the proposal.www.cdcgamingreports.com