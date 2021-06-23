Cancel
Animals

Endangered monk seal rescued from Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn endangered Hawaiian monk seal was recently transported from Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument to the Marine Mammal Center, the world’s largest marine mammal hospital. The center's partners, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), aided in the...

