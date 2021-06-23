Endangered monk seal rescued from Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument

CALIFORNIA一 A sunny day out on the water, a slight chop to the wave, and a clear view of Catalina across the horizon. A boater thinks they see something bobbing in the waves but they can’t quite determine if it is just a white cap or a piece of trash that accidentally dumped into the ocean. They get a little closer out of curiosity, and the idea of pulling out the trash before a marine animal can ingest it or become entangled in the piece of mankind that doesn’t belong in the ocean. It is too late; the piece of fishing gear has been tangled with a humpback whale that was on its way up the coast during its migration.