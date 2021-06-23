Bathroom Blues: Inexpensive Dye Tracks Digestive Transit Time

A small time approximation for the Girsanov's exponential is presented. We prove that the latter is well described over short time intervals by the solution of a deterministic transport-like partial differential equation.The rate of convergence of the approximation is of order one in the length of the interval. Furthermore we show that our approximation can be used to obtain an estimation of the short-time transition density of a Langevin equation representing the dynamics of a Brownian particle moving under the influence of an external, non-linear force. Using our approach is equivalent to consider a random ordinary differential equation, where the dynamics of the particle is deterministic and given by the aforementioned force and the stochasticity enters through the initial condition. The result is in accordance with those obtained by discretization methods such as Euler-Mayurama, implicit Euler and by approximating the associated Fokker-Planck-Smoluchowski equation.