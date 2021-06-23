Cancel
Bathroom Blues: Inexpensive Dye Tracks Digestive Transit Time

By Jim Kling
Medscape News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to measuring gut transit time, blue dye could be a cost-effective and simple alternative to other, more burdensome methods. The approach, which only requires fasting followed by eating dyed food, revealed an association between microbiome composition and transit time in healthy individuals, according to authors led by Francisco Asnicar, PhD, of the University of Trento (Italy). The researchers chose the blue food coloring over carmine red dye partly because of its vegetable origin and because the blue color makes it unlikely the recipient would mistake the coloring in stool as originating from some other food, such as beetroot.

