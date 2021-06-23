West Penn Cub Scout Pack marks milestone

West Penn Cub Scout Pack 756 and Charter Organization Andreas Sporting Club recognized Kenzi Krause as its first girl to achieve the rank of Tiger at its Blue & Gold Banquet on May 19. Kenzi, who is a first-grader at West Penn Elementary, joined the Pack last September when Boy Scouts of America opened its doors to boys and girls alike. Bestowing the honor upon Kenzi were her Den Leader Chris Polansky and the Cub Master Hans Krause. Pack 756 welcomes all boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade. The pack meets regularly at the Andreas Sporting Club on Sunday evenings. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.