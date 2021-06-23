Washington Football Team: Kelvin Harmon an underrated “addition”

Fifty years ago, as the start of the 1971 NFL season approached, the Washington Football Team had not sniffed the playoffs for twenty-six straight years. You had to go back to the final year of World War 2, when Sammy Baugh was still slingin’. There had been a breath of life in 1969, when the legendary Vince Lombardi came to town and produced just the fourth winning season for the Washington Football Team since that ’45 playoff run. But then Lombardi was tragically struck down by cancer and the future was uncertain.