Leicester City reportedly once rejected a £70 million offer for star player James Maddison. This apparently happened less than a year ago. Every team needs a maverick like James Maddison. That’s it, that’s my statement and I’m sticking by it! He may not always do what you want him to on the field – or off it, Ayoze Perez’s house party is one particularly terrible, or brilliant, example of that – yet his ability to win a goalless, drab game with one exquisite flick, through ball or shot is a pricy commodity.