Carol Cleary Teasdale, June 23, 2021, issue

Cover picture for the articleCarol Cleary Teasdale, of Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, went to other realms on May 4, 2021 after a long dance with cancer. Born on July 20, 1949 in Bemidji, Minnesota, she was the second of four children born to Donald Cleary and Margaret Norine. The family soon moved to Willmar, Minnesota, where Carol graduated from Willmar High in 1967. She spent summers during college working with disabled children, ultimately graduating from Moorhead State College in 1974 with degree in special education.

