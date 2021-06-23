Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Mosquito Monitoring, Testing Begins Across Rhode Island; First Batch Tested is Negative for West Nile and EEE

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReUqI_0adGRXck00

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced the first batch of mosquitoes trapped and tested this season for West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are negative. Beginning in June each year and as part of disease monitoring efforts in the state, DEM regularly traps mosquitoes for testing by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). Test results are issued weekly – with special advisories as needed. The first trapping, conducted between June 2 and June 14, included 56 traps and 136 mosquito pools.

In recognition of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, DEM and RIDOH advise the public that personal protection is the first line of defense against mosquitoes that may carry WNV, EEE, or other diseases – and the most effective way to avoid infection. With WNV and EEE established throughout the state, residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and prevent being bitten, whenever possible. The following precautions are advised.

Protect yourself

– Put screens on windows and doors. Fix screens that are loose or have holes.

– At sunrise and sundown (when mosquitoes that carry EEE are most active), consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning. If you must be outside, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and use bug spray.

– Use EPA-approved bug spray with one of the following active ingredients: DEET (20-30% strength); picaridin, IR3535; and oil of lemon eucalyptus or paramenthane. Always read the label and follow all directions and precautions.

– Do not use bug spray with DEET on infants under two months of age. Children should be careful not to rub their eyes after bug spray has been applied on their skin. Wash children’s hands with soap and water to remove any bug spray when they return indoors.

– Put mosquito netting over playpens and baby carriages.

Get rid of mosquito breeding grounds

– Get rid of anything around your house and yard that collects water. Just one cup of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes; an unused tire containing water can produce thousands of mosquitoes.

– Clean your gutters and downspouts so that they can drain properly.

– Remove any water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them.

– Remove or treat any shallow water that can accumulate on top of a pool cover. Larvicide treatments, such as Mosquito Dunks can be applied to kill immature mosquitoes. This environmentally-friendly product is available at many hardware and garden stores and on-line.

– Change the water in birdbaths at least once a week and rinse out birdbaths once a week.

Best practices for horse owners Horses are particularly susceptible to WNV and EEE. Horse owners are advised to vaccinate their animals early in the season and practice the following:

– Remove or cover areas where standing water can collect.

– Avoid putting animals outside at dawn, dusk, or during the night when mosquitoes are most active.

– Insect-proof facilities where possible and use approved repellents frequently.

– Monitor animals for symptoms of fever and/or neurological signs (such as stumbling, moodiness, loss of appetite) and report all suspicious cases to a veterinarian immediately. If you are unsure if your horse is properly vaccinated, you should consult with your veterinarian.

Visit health.ri.gov/mosquito for additional mosquito prevention tips, videos, and local data. DEM and RIDOH also remind Rhode Islanders to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites when traveling to Zika-affected countries. Pregnant women and women who are considering becoming pregnant should not travel to countries with active transmission of Zika.

Mosquitoes are trapped weekly by DEM and tested at the RIDOH State Health Laboratories. DEM issues advisories on test results from July through September, with additional reports as necessary. Test results are pending for traps set on June 17 and June 21 and will be included in future announcements. Typically, positive test results trigger additional trapping to assess risk.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Community Policy
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
882
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Nile#Mosquitoes#Mosquito Monitoring#First Batch Tested#Dem#Wnv#Eee#Epa#Rhode Islanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
WSPY NEWS

First Mosquitoes in Illinois Test Positive for West Nile Virus

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced earlier this week that a batch of mosquitoes from Skokie have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquitoes were collected on June 9. The virus typically appears annually this time of year. Last year, the virus was found in Illinois near the end of May. Mosquitoes usually pick up the virus from feeding on infected birds and then transfer it to humans.
Healthegreenvilleextra.com

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in the Ridgecrest area

Trapped mosquitos in the Ridgecrest area tested positive for West Nile Virus. Trapped mosquitos in the Ridgecrest area tested positive for West Nile Virus. Trucks will begin spraying at approximately 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2, weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Bird and mosquito surveillance for West Nile Virus begins

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department is once again providing surveillance for West Nile virus through mosquito trapping and the reporting of dead birds. Due to a decrease in funding, Three Rivers Public Health Department will no longer be collecting dead birds for testing. However, Three Rivers will continue to take reports of dead birds.
Star-Herald

West Nile monitoring begins, public urged to prevent spread of virus

SCOTTSBLUFF — Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) has once again begun West Nile virus (WNV) surveillance activities to monitor the presence of the virus in the Panhandle. PPHD in cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services conducts West Nile virus tracking through the months of May to...
PoliticsMiddletown Press

Rhode Island starts mosquito trapping, testing program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island environmental officials have started their annual mosquito trapping and testing program and so far the news is good. The state Department of Environmental Management announced this week that the first batch of mosquitoes trapped and tested this season for West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis were negative.
MIX 94.9

Despite Lower Mosquito Count, West Nile Virus Carrying Insect On The Rise

I've been spending many evenings outside this summer, enjoying the great weather we've been having. I think in those many evenings, I've seen one mosquito, and that was in late spring. The good news is that yes...indeed there are less mosquitoes' due to the dry weather here in Minnesota. But...out...
SFGate

West Nile Virus Detected In Three Mosquitos

The West Nile virus was detected in three separate samples of mosquitos found in Stockton on Friday, according to the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District. The district said their mosquito surveillance system discovered the virus from mosquito samples found in the 95207 and 95209 zip codes. "Our...
West, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Spraying starting tonight after more mosquitoes found with West Nile

Trapped mosquitoes in the Ridgecrest area tested positive for West Nile Virus. Trucks will begin spraying at approximately 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., tonight, Thursday and Friday, weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time. To avoid mosquito bites,...
The Associated Press

Mosquito batch tests positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A mosquito batch in Bow has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the first time it has been detected in mosquitoes in the state, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Friday. Humans have been previously diagnosed with the virus, which is...
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

New Bedford begins spraying for mosquitoes; DPH testing for EEE and WNV

Jun. 27—NEW BEDFORD — Sometimes you hear the high-pitched buzzing. Sometimes you feel the sting on your arm, leg or back of the neck. Then...splat! The tiny blood-sucking demon is smashed under your palm. And then the itching begins. It's mosquito season again and the state Department of Public Health...
wbrz.com

First mosquito found with traces of West Nile found in EBR this year

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish officials have confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in a mosquito. They are spending lots of time setting up traps and vamping up spraying as the bug population grows and summer months heat up. "We're finally starting to get some mosquito...
Middletown Press

West Nile virus pops up early in Milford mosquitoes

MILFORD — West Nile virus has hit Connecticut earlier than usual this season, popping up in a pool of mosquitoes found in Milford. On Tuesday, the Connecticut Mosquito Management Program announced that the mosquitoes, trapped on June 21 on Erna Avenue, tested positive for West Nile, which has become the main cause of mosquito-borne illness in this region since it was first introduced into the New York City area in 1999.
KSLTV

West Nile Virus Found In Mosquitoes Near Utah-Idaho State Line

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho — Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials said West Nile virus has been detected in a Bear Lake County mosquito pool for the first time. Health officials confirmed the virus was identified in mosquitoes from a pool located on the south end of the county, close to the Utah-Idaho state line on the west side of the lake.
Public Healthwesternmassnews.com

State announces first West Nile positive mosquito sample for 2021

(WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials report that the year's first West Nile virus positive sample of mosquitos has been found in Massachusetts. The Mass. Department of Public Health said that West Nile virus was found in a sample collected on June 29 in Medford. “WNV [West Nile virus] is part of...
actionnewsnow.com

West Nile virus active in mosquitoes in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - West Nile Virus (WNV) is now active in Butte County according to the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District on Thursday. Three groups of mosquitoes in various areas throughout Butte County were tested and confirmed to be positive for the virus. The positive tests are...
wirx.com

Berrien Health Department Urges Precautions Against Mosquitoes

The Berrien County Health Department is advising everyone to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites this summer. The county hasn’t yet had any cases of mosquito-borne illness, but department spokesperson Gillian Conrad tells WSJM News mosquito activity could soon increase. “With all the rain we’ve been having it’s important that...