It’s about to get a whole lot easier to search through your messages in Google Chat, thanks to the introduction of new “Search Chips.” In Gmail, the feature added clickable search suggestions for G Suite users, making search filters a whole lot easier to use. A couple of months after the initial release, Google rolled out Search Chips in Gmail for consumers. After it was leaked to be in development towards the end of 2020, Search Chips are finally rolling out for Google Chat users.