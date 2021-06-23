AEW's Tony Khan Takes a Shot at Vince Russo Over the Death of WCW
AEW president Tony Khan made it abundantly clear he's not a fan of former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo while appearing on Pardon My Take this week. While discussing WCW's demise as a promotion back in 2001, Khan said (h/t Fightful), "Some of the things that went wrong for WCW were giving creative control to a lot of the wrestlers and some of the storylines were asinine. Some of the ideas were great, but it was a very disorganized show and then when they brought somebody else in from the WWF to be a writer, Vince Russo, he made it ten times worse. He took a problem...they had a massive hangnail and he just chopped off the arm. That was part of the problem.comicbook.com