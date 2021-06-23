AEW's Tony Khan Takes a Shot at Vince Russo Over the Death of WCW

AEW president Tony Khan made the bold claim last year that the 2020 installment of Double or Nothing "kicked the crap out of" WWE's WrestleMania 36. At the time he stated, "There have been such highs and lows in this pandemic. Trying to do great things. To come back do Double or Nothing, I thought Double or Nothing was the bastion of ingenuity. To sit back and it's like, 'Okay, with what we have, how can a great pay-per-view?' I thought, and I'm sorry I'll just honest — we were both operating during the pandemic, I tested everybody coming in, this might by the pull-out quote of this press conference but I'm going to say it. I thought Double or Nothing kicked the crap out of WrestleMania.