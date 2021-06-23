Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Twin giant pandas born in Tokyo

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SR16o_0adGQdrb00

TOKYO — Ueno Zoo in Tokyo just had not one but two new additions to the giant panda embarrassment (yes that’s what a group of pandas are called).

Shin Shin, who is the zoo’s 15-year-old female, gave birth Wednesday to twins, The New York Times reported.

The father is 15-year-old Ri Ri.

They were born about an hour and a half apart overnight, Reuters reported.

Zookeepers don’t know their gender and neither has been named.

“All the staff are working together to observe and protect the giant panda mother and children,” zoo officials said, according to Reuters.

The cubs have an older sister named Xiang Xiang who was born in 2017, the Times reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
49K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Pandas#Tokyo Tokyo#Cubs#The New York Times#Reuters#Zookeepers#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Pets
Related
ChinaBoston Globe

A joyful surprise at Japan’s oldest zoo: The birth of twin pandas

TOKYO — It was an auspicious sign, as the giant panda shimmied into a handstand and urinated upside down against a tree. Nearly four years had passed since Ri Ri, a 15-year-old male, last mated with his partner, Shin Shin, also 15, at Japan’s oldest zoo. But in November, Ri Ri began his courtship ritual (the acrobatics leave a wider scent) and Shin Shin was found to be nearing heat, raising hopes that the famously finicky animals were at last in the mood.
PetsFortune

Tokyo’s twin baby pandas boost shares of nearby restaurants

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Shares of two Japanese restaurant operators jumped after a nearby zoo announced that its giant panda gave birth to not just one cub, but two. Tokyo-based Chinese restaurant Totenko Co.’s stock climbed as much as...
AnimalsWashington Post

Zoo’s giant panda cub learns to stand on own two feet, zoo says

On Connecticut Avenue, it can be reported that one of the more coddled creatures in captivity, now more than 10 months of age, has begun to stand on his own two feet. The act is not an exasperated assertion of independence on the part of Xiao Qi Ji, the National Zoo’s giant panda cub. According to a report from the zoo on Friday, it is instead an act of cooperation, contributing to his care.
AnimalsBBC

Bristol Zoo welcomes red panda into breeding programme

A red panda has been moved to a zoo to join a new mate in the hope they will breed. Pan will be paired with two-year-old Shifumi at Bristol Zoo. He was moved there from Birmingham Conservation Wildlife Park,. The 10-month-old is now the right age to leave his family...
HealthBBC

Hertfordshire twin sisters born with cataracts are 'thriving'

Seven-year-old twin sisters who were born with cataracts in both eyes are "thriving" after receiving specialist treatment from an NHS hospital. Iona and Beth Farshi, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, were referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London when they were four months old. Their mother, Judith Farshi, discovered Iona's...
Petskentlive.news

Adorable moment Great Dane stops baby from climbing the stairs

Our dogs are our world and we’d do absolutely anything for them - their safety is everything to us owners. But it seems our furbabies are equally as protective of us... and our children. Not that we were ever really in any doubt. The bond between dog and owner is incredibly strong.
AnimalsWTOP

DC’s giant panda cub a ‘quick learner’; begins husbandry training

The National Zoo’s panda cub is hard at work undergoing husbandry training and his trainers said he’s getting good grades. “At this point, he is starting to get the hang of target training! We present him with a target — a ball on the end of a dowel — and he instinctively sniffs to investigate,” giant pandas keepers Mariel Lally and Nicole MacCorkle wrote in an update.
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Python lists, Numpy arrays and Pandas series

Let’s say you have the odd numbers between 1 and 20 and you are storing them in the following ways:. my_odd_nums = numpy.array([1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19]) my_series = pandas.Series(my_odd_nums) >>. 0 1. 1 3. 2 5. 3 7. 4 9. 5 11. 6 13.
Books & Literaturethesuffieldobserver.com

KML Books and Beyond

For the month of July, our “Books & Beyond” series continues with New York Times’ bestselling author Gabrielle Glaser. She will be joining us via Zoom on Thursday, July 15 at 7 p.m. to talk about her new book, American Baby: A Mother, A Child and the Shadow History of Adoption.
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

The Rose Code

The New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of The Huntress and The Alice Network returns with another heart-stopping World War II story of three female code breakers at Bletchley Park and the spy they must root out after the war is over. 1940. As England prepares to fight...
Animalscityofpaloalto.org

Wacky Wednesday: Squiggle Pandas & Dragons with Tinkerlab!

Rachelle will read When I Draw a Panda by Amy June Bates and then lead participants in drawing expressive pandas, dragons, and anything else that comes to the imagination. The Zoom link will be posted 10 minutes before the event on the library website. Rachelle Doorley is a mixed media...
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Python Pandas vs. R Dplyr

Pandas for Python and Dplyr for R are the two most popular libraries for working with tabular/structured data for many Data Scientists. There is always this big and partly heated discussion on which framework is better. Honestly, does it really matter? In the end, it’s about getting the job done and both pandas and dplyr offer great tools for data wrangling. No worries, this article is not yet another comparison that tries to prove a point for either library! The purpose of this article therefore is:
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Giselle Bündchen, 40, defines 'Heaven' in sun-soaked beach photo

Gisele Bündchen has revealed what "Heaven" means to her. The Brazilian supermodel spent some time soaking up rays at the beach — and being grateful for the simple pleasure. On Sunday, Bündchen, 40, shared her appreciation of the moment in a sun-soaked photo that she posted to Instagram. “Sunday, summer...
PhotographyLynchburg News and Advance

AP Week in Pictures: North America

JUNE 25 - JULY 1, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram:...
AnimalsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

A lot of puppies: Dalmatian gives birth to 16 puppies

FREDRICKSBURG, Texas — Cue the “101 Dalmatians” jokes and movie quotes. A Texas family just welcomed 16 puppies. Brittni Turner helped deliver the puppies at Fredericksburg Veterinary Center in Fredricksburg, Texas on June 24, KSAT reported. She told the station that she’s done a lot of emergency caesarian sections but...