Caelynn Miller-Keyes Admits She & Dean ‘Go Back & Forth’ On Getting Married: ‘Maybe We Don’t Need To’

By Ali Stagnitta
Hollywood Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘BiP’ star Caelynn Miller-Keyes talks future plans with BF Dean Unglert & why the two are so perfect together!. Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have remained mum about the innermost parts of their romance, but always give fans a look at their latest adventure. The couple, who connected on Bachelor In Paradise, just celebrated their two-year anniversary and seem happier and more content than ever. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Caelynn spoke about what makes them “perfect” for each other and if marriage is in their future! “We definitely like to keep certain things private in our relationship and I think that’s another thing that helps us — we don’t put everything out there,” she explained to HL, while promoting her partnership with Hawaiian Tropic. ” I can honestly see us getting engaged and not telling anyone… and same for a wedding.”

